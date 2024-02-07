Haula scored an empty-net goal on four shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche.

Haula was away from the team to welcome his second child prior to the All-Star break. He showed off some dad strength in his return, earning his third multi-point effort since the start of January while snapping a six-game goal drought. The 32-year-old is up to 25 points, 86 shots on net, 42 hits and a minus-1 rating through 42 contests. Haula continues to play as a middle-six center, though he could move down the lineup or onto the wing once Jack Hughes (upper body) returns.