Haula recorded an assist and five shots on goal in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Bruins.

Haula, who missed Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Oilers with an upper-body injury, looked sharp in his 12:16 of ice time against the Bruins. The third-line winger has seven goals and just as many assists through 22 games this season, rendering him a decent fantasy option even though he's not consistently utilized on the power play.