Haula found the back of the net in a 4-2 loss to St. Louis on Thursday.

Haula's marker came at 8:32 of the second period to narrow the Blues' lead to 3-2. He has five goals and 24 points in 54 contests in 2022-23. Haula was held off the scoresheet for five straight games from Jan. 22-Feb. 6, but since then he's recorded a point in three of his last four outings.