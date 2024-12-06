Haula (undisclosed) will be in the lineup Friday against Seattle, Kristy Flannery of The Hockey News reports.

Haula was a no-show at practice Tuesday, leading to some speculation that he would be unable to play against the Kraken, but coach Sheldon Keefe said Friday that Haula was good to go. Haula has five goals, six assists, 46 shots on goal and 44 hits across 28 games this season. He will line up on the third line, alongside Tomas Tatar and Dawson Mercer, as well as seeing second unit power-play time.