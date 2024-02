Haula logged an assist, two hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Predators.

Haula set up a Nico Hischier empty-net goal to close out the win. The 32-year-old Haula has remained as the second-line center since Jack Hughes returned Feb. 8. Staying in the top six is good news for Haula's scoring potential, though he's still likely to be a complementary player. He's at 27 points, 93 shots on net, 49 hits, 34 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 46 appearances.