Haula tallied a goal on four shots in Sunday's 4-3 win over Minnesota.

Haula's now scored three goals in his last two games. He's up to five goals and six points through his first seven contests after logging 41 points (14 goals, 27 assists) in 80 games with the Devils last season. While his current pace may not be sustainable, Haula does offer some scoring upside despite a bottom-six role with limited power-play time.