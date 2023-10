Haula scored a pair of goals on four shots and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-4 win over the Sabres.

Haula tallied a shorthanded goal in the second period and added the game-winner in the third. The 32-year-old had gone pointless in two outings since returning from a one-game absence with an upper-body injury. He's up to four goals, one assist, 15 shots on net, five hits and a plus-2 rating through six appearances this season.