Haula scored a pair of goals in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over Washington.

Haula got the Devils on the board late in the first period, beating Darcy Kuemper with a slapshot. Haula would then cut the Caps' lead to 4-3 early in the third, sliding a puck into the back of the net as he was hooked from behind on a breakaway. The veteran center capped his first season with the Devils on a high note, tallying six goals and eight points in his last seven games. Haula finishes the year with 14 goals and 27 assists in 80 games.