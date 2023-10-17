Haula potted a power-play goal and added an assist Monday in a 4-3 loss against the Panthers.

Both of Haula's points came in the third period -- he chipped in with the primary helper on Michael McLeod's first goal of the season about five minutes after scoring the Devils' first marker. Haula ended up with a plus-1 rating, six shots on goal, a minor penalty and a hit in his 14:27 of ice time. The veteran is averaging a point-per-game (two goals, one helper) across the first three contests. Next up is a visit to the Islanders on Friday night.