Haula signed a three-year, $9.45 million contract Friday.

Haula was eligible for free agency July 1. The winger had 14 goals and 27 assists in 80 regular-season games with the Devils in 2022-23. Haula's best season was in 2017-18 with the Golden Knights, scoring 29 times and adding 26 helpers in 76 games. The 32-year-old is a middle-six forward at this stage of his career.