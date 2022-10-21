Haula had a game-high eight shots but didn't score a point in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

Despite generating numerous chances, Haula couldn't solve Ilya Sorokin and was the only member of the Devils to finish with a rating below even at minus-1. This was nonetheless an encouraging performance from the offseason addition, who has yet to mark the scoresheet despite posting 17 shots through four games with the Devils. Considering Haula totaled 44 points with Boston last season, the points will likely start to pour in shortly.