Haula tallied two goals and an assist in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Rangers.

Haula extended New Jersey's lead to 2-0 early in the second period with a power-play goal tipping a Dawson Mercer shot past Igor Shesterkin. Haula would add an assist on Mercer's shorthanded tally later in the frame before scoring an empty netter to close out the win in the third. Haula's been productive in the series for the Devils, recording three goals and two assists. He tallied 14 goals and 41 points in 80 regular-season contests.