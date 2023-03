Haula recorded an assist in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Sabres.

Haula has 26 assists on the season, tying his career high in that key offensive category. The versatile forward is playing for his seventh team in six years, but the lack of continuity doesn't seem to be affecting his play. A true competitor, Haula is utilized on the penalty kill and power play, and his wealth of playoff experience will be huge for a Devils team that is a shoo-in for the postseason.