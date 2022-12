Haula recorded two assists, one on the power play, in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Predators.

It's the first multi-point performance of the season for the 31-year-old, who had a hand in the Devils' first and third goals of the night as they did all their scoring in a three-minute stretch early in the second period. On the year, Haula has managed only one goal and 11 points through 24 games, but most of that production (seven points including the goal) has come in his last 10 contests.