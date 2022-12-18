Haula scored a goal and added an assist in a 4-2 loss to the Panthers on Saturday.

Haula has sputtered offensively this season after putting up 44 points in Boston last year. The goal is just his second this season and while his shooting percentage (3.9) is painfully below his career mark of 11.8, Haula isn't shooting enough to get himself out of this slump. He did fire three shots Saturday, but before that, he had but a single shot in seven straight games. His 14 points (two goals, 12 assists) don't offer fantasy players much, so he should remain on the wire in most formats.