Haula (lower body) will miss Friday's game versus San Jose, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

It will be the Devils' third straight game without Haula. He has six goals and 12 points in 18 contests this season. Stein noted that Haula might still be an option to return during the Devils' upcoming four-game road trip, which will begin with a match in Vancouver on Tuesday. When the 32-year-old does return, he will likely play a middle-six role and be a member of the second power-play unit.