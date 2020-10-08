Edwards was drafted 120th overall by the Devils at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

Edwards is a talented rearguard with the ability to help with the man advantage. His mobility is solid, and he recognizes when to join the rush to potentially create offense for his club. The main drawback here is a lack of size. Edwards is currently listed at 5-foot-10, 165 pounds, but he is one of the draft's younger players, having turned just 18 years of age in early June. Edwards, who spent this past season with Spruce Grove of the Alberta Jr. league, is a 2021-22 commit to the University of Michigan.