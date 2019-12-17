Devils' Evan Cormier: Assigned to AHL affiliate
The Devils assigned Cormier to AHL Binghamton on Tuesday.
Cormier didn't get into any game action during his brief stay with the big club. The 22-year-old will take over as Binghamton's starter, where he's compiled a 1-5-1 record while posting a 3.77 GAA and .884 save percentage in seven appearances this season.
