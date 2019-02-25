Devils' Evan Cormier: Inks deal with Devils
Cormier signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Devils on Monday.
The deal begins with the current season and runs through the 2020-21 season. Cormier had been playing with the ECHL's Thunder prior to this, but after signing this deal, he will be reporting to AHL Binghamton.
