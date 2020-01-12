Play

The Devils reassigned Cormier to AHL Binghamton on Sunday.

Cormier served as Saturday's back up with Mackenzie Blackwood (upper body) missing the contest. The 22-year-old netminder was replaced by the veteran Cory Schneider with the big club. Cormier has registered an .881 save percentage and 3.61 GAA in nine AHL appearances.

