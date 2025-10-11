Dadonov (hand) will miss at least the next two games and will be evaluated further before Thursday's home opener against Florida, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports Saturday.

Dadonov sustained a fracture in his hand during Thursday's 6-3 loss to Carolina. He will miss at least Saturday's matchup versus Tampa Bay and Monday's contest at Columbus. A better timeline for his return should emerge afterward. Ondrej Palat will replace Dadonov on the top line in Saturday's game.