Dadonov scored his first goal of the season in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

The tally came in the final minute of the third period as Carolina took its foot off the gas. Dadonov had gone without a point in his first 19 games this season, and the 37-year-old even got placed on waivers early this month only to go unclaimed. The five-time 20-goal scorer in the NHL will try to salvage something down the stretch on what has been a lost campaign.