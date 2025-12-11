Dadonov (wrist) was placed on injured reserve Thursday.

Dadonov's 2025-26 campaign has been plagued by injuries, as he missed 17 games with a hand injury suffered during the season opener versus the Hurricanes on Oct. 9. After just four games back in the lineup, the Russian winger then suffered the wrist injury that is expected to sideline him long term. Other than moving him to injured reserve, the Devils haven't provided an update on Dadonov, so fantasy managers should probably consider him out indefinitely for now.