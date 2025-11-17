Dadonov (hand) will join the Devils for their upcoming three-game road trip, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports Monday.

Dadonov has already missed the necessary number of games to be activated off long-term injured reserve. While the 36-year-old winger is joining the team on the road, it doesn't guarantee he will get into the lineup during the next three games. Still, it's a step in the right direction for Dadonov.