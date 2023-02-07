Zetterlund recorded two assists in New Jersey's 5-4 overtime win over Vancouver on Monday.

Both of Zetterlund's helpers were the primary assist on Jack Hughes' goals. Zetterlund has five goals and 17 points in 37 contests this season. He entered the game averaging 12:59 of ice time this season and logged 12:49 on Monday. The 23-year-old's limited role with the Devils makes it significantly less likely for Zetterlund to supply regular offensive contributions, but the fact that he's being sent out there with Hughes does keep things interesting.