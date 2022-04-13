Zetterlund scored a goal, dished an assist, logged two hits and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Coyotes.

Zetterlund got the Devils on the board in the first period, and he also helped out on the first of Yegor Sharangovich's tallies in the final frame. This was Zetterlund's second multi-point effort in as many games as he's jumped up to a top-six role with little trouble. The 22-year-old probably won't keep up this pace, but he could be a solid DFS option going forward if he remains alongside Sharangovich and Nico Hischier.