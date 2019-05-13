Devils' Fabian Zetterlund: Inks entry-level deal

Zetterlund agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with New Jersey on Monday.

Zetterlund -- who was drafted in the third round of the 2017 NHL Draft -- was hampered by a knee injury last season, which limited him to just 16 appearances for Farjestad BK (SHL). The winger figures to link up with the club for training camp, but is unlikely to secure a spot on the 23-man roster. Instead, the Swede will probably head back to Farjestad for another year or could be assigned to AHL Belleville.