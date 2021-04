Zetterlund was assigned to the taxi squad Tuesday, per CapFriendly.

Zetterlund produced 10 points in 21 games while on loan with AIK of Sweden's HockeyAllsvenskan. The 21-year-old also played in 25 games with AHL Binghamton, recording five goals and 13 points before earning a spot on the taxi squad. He has yet to make his NHL debut.