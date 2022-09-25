Fabian Zetterlund (personal) was on the ice for Sunday's scrimmage after settling his work visa situation, Sam Kasan of the Devils' official site reports.
Zetterlund was absent for the start of training camp due to an immigration issue. He played alongside Mason Geertsen and Chase Stillman for Group B during the contest.
More News
-
Devils' Fabian Zetterlund: Has immigration difficulties•
-
Devils' Fabian Zetterlund: Signs two-way contract•
-
Devils' Fabian Zetterlund: Sent to AHL affiliate•
-
Devils' Fabian Zetterlund: Shows promise in stretch run•
-
Devils' Fabian Zetterlund: Returns to practice•
-
Devils' Fabian Zetterlund: Sidelined by illness Sunday•