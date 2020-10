The Devils have loaned Zetterlund to AIK of Sweden's HockeyAllsvenskan league.

Zetterlund appeared in 46 games with AHL Binghamton last season, picking up 19 points and eight PIM over that span. The 21-year-old forward will likely be recalled by the Devils ahead of next season's training camp, but he'll probably spend most, if not all, of the 2020-21 campaign in the minors.