Devils' Fabian Zetterlund: On roster for Prospect Challenge

Zetterlund is on the Devils' 2019 Prospect Challenge roster, suggesting he's over his recent knee injury.

Finally healthy, Zetterlund will be hoping to make a strong impression on North American ice. The Swede was selected 63rd overall in the 2017 draft and could well have a future in the NHL, but he's unlikely to make the roster this season.

