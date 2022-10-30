Zetterlund scored a first-period goal during a 7-1 rout of the Blue Jackets on Sunday.

Zetterlund, who has two points in four appearances, is taking advantage of his opportunities. The 23-year-old left winger opened the Devils' scoring barrage, beating goalie Elvis Merzlikins on a first-period snap shot from the slot. Zetterlund drew an assist against the Red Wings on Oct. 15 and waited 10 days for his next outing. Dressing for three consecutive games, Zetterlund has generated 14 shots and registered a plus-3 rating.