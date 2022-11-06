Zetterlund scored two goals on four shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.

Zetterlund put the Devils ahead the first time at 7:50 of the first period. That lead wouldn't last, but he cashed in again on a one-timer on the power play midway through overtime to seal the win. The winger has three goals in his last four games, and he's up to four points in seven outings overall. He's added 23 shots on net, five hits and a plus-5 rating. Zetterlund has been listed on the top line at even strength, but his usage is more in line with a third-liner.