Zetterlund had a goal and an assist in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Red Wings.

Zetterlund posted two goals and two assists over his season-ending three-game point streak, bringing his overall output up three goals and eight points in 14 games. The Swedish winger will be a restricted free agent this offseason and will likely get a chance to compete for a roster spot next season if he's re-signed by New Jersey.