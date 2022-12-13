Zetterlund blocked three shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Rangers.

Zetterlund's coaches and teammates surely appreciate him putting his body on the line in this one, but fantasy managers would have preferred that at least one of his two shot attempts at the other end landed on target. The 23-year-old Swede has gone three games without a shot on goal, and you have to go back to Nov. 5 for Zetterlund's only multi-point performance this season. Unless injuries clear a path for an extended stay in the top six, Zetterlund's likely to remain limited offensively in a third-line role.