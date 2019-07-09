Devils' Fabian Zetterlund: Working back from knee injury
Zetterlund won't take part in the Devils' development camp this week while continuing to rehab a knee injury, Chris Ryan of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
The same injury limited Zetterlund to just 16 games in the Swedish Hockey League a season ago but didn't prevent New Jersey from inking him to a three-year, entry-level deal in May. The 19-year-old forward should be ready to participate fully once training camp arrives, but he'll face an uphill battle to crack the 23-man roster.
