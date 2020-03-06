Play

Claesson (undisclosed) will return to the lineup for Friday's game against the Blues, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Claesson has missed the Devils' last two games with an undisclosed injury, but he was never expected to be sidelined long term. The 27-year-old Swede will skate with Connor Carrick on the Devils' third pairing against St. Louis.

