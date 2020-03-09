Devils' Fredrik Claesson: Dealing with lower-body issue
Claesson will miss Monday's practice session due to a lower-body injury, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Claesson is considered day-to-day, which means his status ahead of Tuesday's clash with Pittsburgh should be considered questionable at best. If the defenseman is unable to suit up, the club will need to promote a player from the minors as soon as possible.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.