The Devils recalled Claesson from AHL Binghamton on Monday.

The 27-year-old was acquired by the Devils via the Hurricanes on Monday, and he'll join the club on the road trip that starts in Detroit on Tuesday. Claesson hasn't suited up in NHL action since the 2018-19 season and has 26 points in 150 games in his career at the top level. With Will Butcher (upper body) missing the next five games, Claesson will be a candidate to draw into the lineup at some point over that span.