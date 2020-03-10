Devils' Fredrik Claesson: Out against Pittsburgh
Claesson (lower body) won't play Tuesday against the Penguins, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.
Claesson's absence will test New Jersey's depth on the back end, but it won't impact any fantasy lineups, as he's only picked up two points in five NHL appearances this season. Another update on the 27-year-old Swede's status should surface once he's set to rejoin the lineup.
