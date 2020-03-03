Claesson (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup versus Vegas on Tuesday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

It will be the second straight game on the shelf for Claesson after being traded to the Devils at the deadline as part of the Sami Vatanen (leg) deal. Even once fully fit, the 26-year-old Claesson is far from a lock for the lineup and may have to spend some time in the press box.