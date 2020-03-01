Devils' Fredrik Claesson: Won't play Sunday
Head coach Alain Nasreddine said Claesson is banged up and won't play Sunday versus the Ducks, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Claesson was part of the Devils' haul for trading Sami Vatanen (foot) to Carolina, and he's played in three games since arriving in New Jersey. The 28-year-old blueliner will be replaced by Joshua Jacobs on the bottom pairing.
