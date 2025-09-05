Romanov signed a professional tryout agreement with the Devils on Friday.

Romanov earned no NHL interest during free agency, so he will attempt to earn himself a contract while on a tryout in New Jersey. He saw limited action with the Sharks over the last two years, going 0-6-0 with 28 goals allowed on 249 shots over 10 appearances. With three goalies already on NHL contracts, Romanov doesn't have a good chance of seeing NHL action in 2025-26.