Devils' Gilles Senn: Inks entry-level deal
Senn signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Devils on Tuesday, Corey Masisak of The Athletic reports.
Senn is currently playing for Davos HC of the Swiss League, and he's having a mediocre campaign with a .901 save percentage and 3.19 GAA through 20 appearances. The 23-year-old has decided to test his hand in North America, and he'll likely play with AHL Binghamton next season.
