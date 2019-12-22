Play

Devils' Gilles Senn: Loses first NHL start

Senn made 35 saves in his first NHL start for the Devils on Saturday night. He allowed three goals in a 5-1 loss to Columbus.

Senn didn't start the game the way he wanted -- he allowed goals on the Blue Jackets' first and third shots. But he settled down and made some good saves after that. It's hard to play behind this team, so it's best to avoid Senn.

