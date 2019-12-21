Devils' Gilles Senn: Named Saturday starter
Senn will make his first NHL start against the Blue Jackets on Saturday, Abbey Mastraco of Record Sports reports.
Senn allowed a goal on three shots in a relief appearance Dec. 20. The 23-year-old moves to a starting role Saturday and will be looking to hand Columbus its first loss in four games. Senn is 5-5-2 with a 2.95 GAA and .896 save percentage in 13 AHL appearances this season, so relying on him to deliver a win at the top level is a risky strategy.
