site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: devils-gilles-senn-promoted-to-taxi-squad | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Devils' Gilles Senn: Promoted to taxi squad
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Senn was promoted from AHL Binghamton to New Jersey's taxi squad Saturday.
Senn will be on hand as an emergency option for Saturday's game versus the Penguins.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
Jon Litterine
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read