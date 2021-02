Senn was assigned to AHL Binghamton on Monday.

Senn was called up in case the Devils needed depth in the crease for Tuesday's game versus the Rangers. However, MacKenzie Blackwood, Aaron Dell and Eric Comrie are all available, so Senn was reassigned to minors. The 24-year-old played 27 AHL games last season, posting a .901 save percentage and a 2.77 GAA.