Devils' Gilles Senn: Ushered back to AHL
The Devils reassigned Senn to AHL Binghamton on Wednesday.
Senn was called up because Louis Domingue was struggling at the top level, but the former was afforded just two appearances and recorded a .902 save percentage. Domingue has seemingly found his game in the AHL with a .930 save percentage over six games, so Senn will be sent down and Domingue will get another shot with the big club.
