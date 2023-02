Clarke was recalled from AHL Utica on Tuesday.

Clarke has impressed in the minors this season with 20 goals and 24 assists in 51 games for the Comets. Given his impressive offensive upside with Utica, the Devils could consider handing Clarke his NHL debut against the Avs on Wednesday. Still, once Timo Meier (upper body) is cleared to play, Clarke figures to be sent back to the minors where he should play the bulk of his games this year.